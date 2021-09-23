Tennessee woman killed in murder suicide in Kentucky

Kentucky authorities say a Tennessee woman was killed by her estranged boyfriend Wednesday, who then took his own life.

Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Tammy Beechum, of Dover, was kidnapped around 8:00 Wednesday morning in Trigg County by her estranged boyfriend, 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford, of Cadiz.

KSP says around 4:00 Wednesday afternooon, Post 7 troopers spotted the vehicle Hungerford was driving along U.S. 27 in Lancaster, and after a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on the highway near Stanford.

When troopers caught up with the vehicle, they found Beechum and Hungerford dead.

Authorities say the deaths appear be the result of a murder suicide and no other suspects are being sought.