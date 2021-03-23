Tennessee Young Sportsman Turkey Hunt This Weekend

Tennessee’s Young Sportsman Turkey Hunt will be held this weekend in most areas of the state.

The hunt is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and is set for those in the age of 6-thru-16.

One bearded turkey is allowed per day, and will count toward the new statewide Spring season limit of three birds.

Each young sportsman must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, age 21-or-older who must remain in position to take control of a device.

The TWRA says due to struggling turkey populations, the Young Sportsman Turkey Hunt will not take place in Dyer or Lake County until the weekend of April 10th and 11th.