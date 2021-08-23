August 23, 2021
Tennessee’s average gas price down nearly three cents

Tennessee’s average gas price dropped for the second week in a row, falling nearly three cents to $2.84.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.62 per gallon, with Obion County at $2.68.

Carroll County’s average price is $2.72, followed by Weakley County at $2.74, Gibson and Lake Counties at $2.82, and Dyer County at $2.87.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says crude oil prices saw not only a dramatic drop on the week, but the price per barrel is at the cheapest in three months.

This week, Tennessee is the fifth least-expensive market in the nation.

