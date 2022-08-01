Tennessee’s average gas price drops another 15 cents

Tennessee heads into its seventh straight week of declining gas prices with the state gas price average now at $3.78.

That average price is 68 cents less expensive than last month and 88 cents more than this time last year.

Henry County continues to have the least expensive average gas price in the state at $3.40. Haywood County has the state’s most expensive at $4.08 per gallon.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Lake County is at $3.47, Dyer and Obion Counties at $3.49, Weakley County at $3.50, Carroll County at $3.58, and Gibson County at $3.66.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Oil and gasoline futures made notable gains last week, which could potentially cause falling gas prices to stall and level out, but it’s too early to tell. For now, Tennesseans can breathe a sigh of relief as they head into the seventh straight week of falling gas prices.”