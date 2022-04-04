April 4, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Tennessee’s average gas…

Tennessee’s average gas price drops below $4/gal

Tennessee’s average gas price drops below $4/gal

For the first time in three weeks, Tennessee’s average gas price fell below $4.00 per gallon.

Gas prices, on average, fell five cents over last week to $3.97 which is 30 cents more expensive than a month ago and $1.28 more than this time last year.

Obion County has the lowest average gas price in the state at $3.73 followed by Henry County at $3.75.

Weakley County’s average gas price is $3.80, Dyer County’s is $3.85; it’s $3.88 in Carroll and Gibson Counties and $3.89 in Lake County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Gas prices across Tennessee are drifting lower thanks to declining crude oil prices. About 75% of gas stations across the state have prices below $4.00 per gallon. The oil market is seeing stronger downward pressure from the planned release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to ease global supply concerns.”

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology