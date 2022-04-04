Tennessee’s average gas price drops below $4/gal

For the first time in three weeks, Tennessee’s average gas price fell below $4.00 per gallon.

Gas prices, on average, fell five cents over last week to $3.97 which is 30 cents more expensive than a month ago and $1.28 more than this time last year.

Obion County has the lowest average gas price in the state at $3.73 followed by Henry County at $3.75.

Weakley County’s average gas price is $3.80, Dyer County’s is $3.85; it’s $3.88 in Carroll and Gibson Counties and $3.89 in Lake County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Gas prices across Tennessee are drifting lower thanks to declining crude oil prices. About 75% of gas stations across the state have prices below $4.00 per gallon. The oil market is seeing stronger downward pressure from the planned release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to ease global supply concerns.”