Tennessee’s average gas price drops nine cents

Gas prices across the state are once again trending lower.

Over last week, pump prices fell nine cents, on average, to $3.01, which is 28 cents less expensive than last month and 42 cents less than this time last year.

As of Monday, Henry County had the state’s least expensive gas prices, averaging $2.78 a gallon.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, it was $2.85 in Obion County, $2.87 in Weakley County, $2.90 in Dyer County, $2.91 in Carroll and Lake Counties, and $2.95 in Gibson County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says wholesale prices have dropped 15 cents over the past two weeks and that its likely the state average will drop below $3 per gallon this week.