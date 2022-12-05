Tennessee’s average gas price falls 12 cents to cheapest average since January

Tennessee’s average gas price is below $3.00 per gallon for the first time since January 4th.

Since last Monday, gas prices in Tennessee have dropped 12 cents to $2.98 which is 30 cents less than last month, and eight cents less than this time last year.

Henry County continues to have the state’s least expensive gas prices, average $2.64 a gallon.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, it’s $2.78 in Obion County, $2.81 in Weakley County, $2.89 in Lake County, $2.94 in Carroll County, $2.97 in Gibson County, and an average of $2.99 in Dyer County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “We can still expect to see fluctuating gas prices across the state as gas prices begin to normalize after recent drops in crude oil pricing. Barring any big market changes, it’s likely that Tennesseans will continue to see prices trend downward again this week.”