Tennessee’s average gas price falls four cents

After jumping up slightly on Halloween weekend, pump prices across Tennessee have since shifted lower.

Tennessee’s average gas price is now $3.28 which is eight cents less than last month and 13 cents more than this time last year.

On Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s lowest average gas price at $3.13 followed by Lake County at $3.15.

Dyer County’s average gas price is $3.23, it’s $3.24 in Gibson County, $3.25 in Carroll County, $3.31 in Obion County, and $3.36 in Weakley County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Coopers says, “Despite the national gas price average moving higher this week, Tennessee gas prices are slowly but steadily trending lower again. Additional fluctuation cannot be ruled out for this week, however, it does seem likely that Tennesseans will continue to see a slight break at the pump over this week.”