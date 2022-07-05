July 5, 2022
Tennessee’s average gas price falls nearly nine cents

Tennessee’s average gas price dropped nearly nine cents over the past week to $4.41 a gallon.

Once again, Henry County has the state’s least expensive gas at an average of $4.15 while Haywood County has the highest at $4.63.

Obion County’s average price is $4.21, Weakley County at $4.25, Lake County at $4.27, Dyer County at $4.29, Gibson County at $4.34, and Carroll County at $4.35.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says it’s difficult to say how long the trend will continue – but at least for now, Tennesseans can enjoy a bit of good news at their local gas pump.

