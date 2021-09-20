September 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Tennessee’s average gas…

Tennessee’s average gas price holds steady

Tennessee’s average gas price holds steady

Tennessee’s gas price average held steady over last week at $2.89.

The state’s average price is two cents more than a month ago and nearly 95 cents more than this time last year.

Henry County continues to have the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.80, followed by Carroll County at $2.82.

The average price is $2.84 in Obion County, $2.85 in Lake County, $2.87 in Weakley County, $2.88 in Dyer County, and it’s $2.91 in Gibson County.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says 23% of offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production remains offline. However, most storm-affected refineries are reporting some level of restarting.

Once fully back online, refinery production will help to increase domestic supply levels.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology