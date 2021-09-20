Tennessee’s average gas price holds steady

Tennessee’s gas price average held steady over last week at $2.89.

The state’s average price is two cents more than a month ago and nearly 95 cents more than this time last year.

Henry County continues to have the cheapest average gas price in West Tennessee at $2.80, followed by Carroll County at $2.82.

The average price is $2.84 in Obion County, $2.85 in Lake County, $2.87 in Weakley County, $2.88 in Dyer County, and it’s $2.91 in Gibson County.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says 23% of offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production remains offline. However, most storm-affected refineries are reporting some level of restarting.

Once fully back online, refinery production will help to increase domestic supply levels.