Tennessee’s average gas price jumps 17 cents

Tennessee’s average gas price has reversed course and is trending more expensive compared to last week.

The state’s average price of gas jumped 17 cents over the course of last week to $2.90.

West Tennessee has some of the state’s highest gas prices with Haywood County’s average gas price at $3.12 and Crockett County at $3.11.

Locally, gas is averaging $2.96 in Lake, Obion, and Weakley Counties, $2.93 in Dyer County, $2.89 in Gibson County, $2.86 in Carroll County, and $2.83 in Henry County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Temporary refinery issues caused by the winter storm in late December coupled with a brief spike in gasoline demand from those hitting the road for the holidays have caused gas prices across the state to rise.”