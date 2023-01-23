Tennessee’s average gas price jumps 18 cents

Tennessee’s average gas price is up 18 cents this week to $3.15.

Sequatchie County has the state’s least expensive gas, averaging $2.99 per gallon while the state’s highest gas prices are in Williamson County where the average price is $3.36.

In Northwest Tennessee, Henry County has the least expensive average gas price at $3.02, followed by Dyer County at $3.06, Carroll County at $3.13, Gibson County at $3.18, Lake County at $3.19, Obion County at $3.20, and Weakley County at $3.21.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “We’re seeing higher crude oil prices based on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy. Since China is the largest oil importer in the world, and oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand can have an effect on the prices we see at the local gas pump.”

Cooper adds, “It’s very likely that the volatility in our pump prices will continue again this week, and where prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week.”