Tennessee’s average gas price up 9 cents

Gas prices across Tennessee remained volatile last week, as pump prices rose another nine cents, on average, to $2.98.

As of Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price at $2.86, followed by Dyer County at $2.91.

Elsewhere, it was $2.93 in Carroll County, $3.01 in Gibson County, $3.09 in Lake County, $3.11 in Weakley County, and $3.15 in Obion County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Barring any rebound in crude oil prices, we could see gas prices begin to slowly trend cheaper over this week, as refinery activity has ramped back up and global economic concerns are continuing to impact the market.”