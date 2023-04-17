Tennessee’s average gas price up eight cents

Tennessee gas prices continue to rise for the fourth straight week, up eight cents, on average, over last week to $3.38.

Locally, Dyer County has the second-least expensive average gas price in the state at $3.23 just behind Greene County’s $3.21.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Henry County’s average gas price is $3.27, Lake County at $3.29, Carroll County at $3.33, Gibson and Obion Counties at $3.35, and Weakley County at $3.40.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “Higher crude oil prices are continuing to impact the prices that we see at the pump. The U.S. price of crude only rose 2% last week, but it was enough to reach a new 2023 high of $83.26 per barrel. Given this increase, it’s likely that Tennesseans will continue to see pump prices fluctuate higher again this week.”