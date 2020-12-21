Tennessee’s average gas price continues to trend upward, climbing six cents over last week to $1.98.

Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in the state at $1.88 per gallon, with Benton County at $1.90, and Dyer County at $1.92.

Lake County is at $1.95, Gibson County’s average price per gallon is $1.97, and Carroll County is $1.98.

Weakley County’s average gas price is $2.04 and Obion County is averaging $2.06.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says the recent gas price increases are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999.

Cooper adds that rising crude oil prices and tightening supply are the main factors contributing to the uptick in pump prices.