Tennessee’s average gas price up three cents

Tennessee’s average gas price rose three cents from last week to $3.29 which is a quarter more than last month and 89 cents more than last year.

Henry County has the lowest average gas price in the state at $3.07, eight cents less than the second-cheapest in the state at $3.15 in Henderson County.

Dyer County’s average gas price is $3.21, Obion County at $3.23, Lake County at $3.24, and it’s $3.25 in Carroll, Gibson, and Weakley Counties.

AAA Tennessee spokesperson Megan Cooper says that while gas prices are going up at a much slower rate compared to last week, upward tension on gas prices from elevated crude oil prices, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine will likely continue to push pump prices higher this week.