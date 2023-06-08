Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day Scheduled for Saturday

Tennessee’s “Free Fishing Day” will take place on Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency sais all state residents, and visitors of any age, may fish without a license on public waters.

Additionally, youth ages 15-and-under may fish free thru Friday, June 16th.

“Free Fishing Day” applies to all public waters in Tennessee, along with TWRA operated and owned lakes and state park facilities.

TWRA reports said the annual free day was established in hopes of introducing children to the sport of fishing.