Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone says he’s entering the NBA draft, but he isn’t ruling out the possibility of returning to school.

Bone’s decision allows him to work out with NBA teams while determining whether to start his pro career or return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-3 guard can remain eligible to return for his senior season if he withdraws from draft consideration by May 29.

Bone earned second-team all-SEC honors this season while averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 assists.

Tennessee (31-6) ended its season with a 99-94 South Region semifinal overtime loss to Purdue.

