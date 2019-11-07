Members of the Union City tennis team were on hand for Tuesday’s City Council meeting at the Municipal Building.

The team members, and coach Tommy Sisco, came to show appreciation to the board members following the recent restoration of the school courts.

At the start of the meeting, coach Sisco addressed the Council about the playing facility.

Junior player Erin Gill, and Senior Caleb Parker, also gave public thanks from the team.

Work and painting on the courts took place in September, with new benches also added at the complex.