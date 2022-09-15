Tenure Announced for Union City School System Employees

The Union City school board has approved tenure for four teachers.

During this week’s meeting, Director of School’s Wes Kennedy announced the tenure status for Middle School employees Carter Hooks and Cole McAdams.

Hooks is a math and algebra teacher, while McAdams is the assistant principal.

At the High School, Paige McMillan and Rob Wiggins were given tenure status.

Ms. McMillan is the biology teacher, with Wiggins a math and calculus teacher.

Tenure is eligible after five years of employment.

