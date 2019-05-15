A dozen teachers in the Union City School System earned and were granted tenure at Monday night’s Union City School Board meeting.

Half of those teachers come from Union City Elementary School, with three each currently teaching at the high school.

Among those so honored were:

(Sitting, from left) Karyn Hill (UCMS), Jessica Tuck (UCHS), Maggie Miller (UCES), Selena Barker (UCES), Abby Cruce (UCMS), Ashleigh Roberson (UCES);

(Standing, from left) Coby Watts (UCHS), Stacy Hogan (UCES), Christa Taylor (UCES), Corey Anne France (UCES), Emily Cross (UCMS) and Travis Van Hooser (UCHS).