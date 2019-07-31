An experimental project, designed to deter Asian carp from entering Lake Barkley in western Kentucky, is now underway.

An installed Bio-Acoustic Fish Fence casts a barrier of bubbles, sound and light, to deflect the noise-sensitive Asian carp from entering an area.

Ron Brooks, director of fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said the test could be a game changer in the battle against the Asian Carp, and is scheduled to be operational by Fall.

Brooks said the carp are sensitive to sound and disturbances in the water, and fisheries managers on the west coast use a similar system to guide the movement of trout and salmon.

Once invading a waterway, the Asian carp can outcompete native species for food, and spread rapidly, with one mature female producing more than one- million eggs each year.

The project to battle the carp includes Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.