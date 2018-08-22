A statewide listening tour catered to school testing will include a stop in Gibson County.

Governor Bill Haslam announced the multi-phase plan, and listening tour, to address the state’s elementary and secondary assessments known as TNReady.

The goals of the sessions include conversation about the assessment and ways to improve administration, along with getting feedback on the state’s next assessment partner.

Governor Haslam said delivering the exam without disruption is essential to know where students stand, and where improvement is needed.

The listening tour will consist of six stops, with the Governor and Education Commissioner Candice McQueen in attendance, along with an appointed educator advisory team.

The press release said the time and date of each stop has not been finalized.

