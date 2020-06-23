The TBI says a Texas man rented a boat in Henry County to dispose of a body found Saturday night on Kentucky Lake.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested Tuesday by Texas Rangers in Fort Worth on charges of Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.

The arrest comes days after the body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found in a plastic container floating on Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line.

TBI agents signed arrest warrants against Rogers Monday in Henry County.

Rogers’ bond is set at $1,000,000 and he awaits extradition to Tennessee. The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

The investigation was a joint effort with the TBI, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.