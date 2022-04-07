Texas man sentenced to over 22 years in prison on drug charges

A Texas man will be spend over 22 years in prison after being convicted on federal drug charges in West Tennessee.

Thirty-five-year-old William Hill, Jr., of Lewisville, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson federal court to 272 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on meth charges related to a conspiracy to sell and distribute meth in West Tennessee.

According to information presented in court, in January 2018, a co-defendant, James Elmer Sneed, of Arkansas, rented a hotel room in Jackson and arranged a meeting between Hill and a woman so Hill could sell her drugs. Hill would also use the room for storing and selling narcotics to her and others.

After noticing heavy foot traffic at the room, hotel management called Jackson Police where they found 447 grams of crystal meth in a safe, three sets of digital scales, five meth pipes, cutting agent, and $2,500 dollars in cash.

Hill is the last of the co-defendants in the conspiracy to be sentenced. There is no parole in the federal system.