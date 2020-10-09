A Texas pair has been charged in connection to a death in Hardin County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 26-year-old Jeremy Byram and 27-year-old Jeanna Chacon, both of Abilene, Texas, were arrested Thursday in Saline County, Illinois for the murder of Brian Diss in Savannah.

Diss’ body was found Thursday afternoon by Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies along with evidence of foul play.

McAlister says during the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information identifying Byram and Chacon as the individuals responsible for his death.

Working in cooperation with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois and the Illinois State Police, Byram and Chacon were taken into custody and booked into the Saline County Jail.

Byram is charged with First Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence. Chacon is charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Both are being held without bond as they await extradition to Tennessee.