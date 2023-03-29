“Thank You” Extended to Obion County Extension Office and Staff

The Obion County Extension Office offered a “thank you” to 104.9 KYTN on Tuesday.

During a visit to the Union City office, this gesture of thanks was given to News Director Charles Choate as part of Extension Month.

A big “thanks” from Thunderbolt Broadcasting goes out to Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake, and all of the local staff, for their work in the community, and their relationship with important news and information for our listeners.