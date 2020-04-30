It was 120 years ago that a legendary train engineer, with ties to the local area, died on April 30th.

John Luther “Casey” Jones died at the age of 37, in Vaughn, Mississippi.

Casey Jones was the engineer of the Illinois Central East Mail Train, when his locomotive struck three stalled trains in dense fog.

Jones was born in Western Kentucky in 1863, in the Cayce community of Fulton County.

It was there that he picked up his name of Casey.

Reports also showed during his early years, he played baseball in the Hickman County community of Columbus, where he also began his railroad career as a brakeman on the Columbus to Jackson, Tennessee route.

A Casey Jones monument now stands at the intersection of Ky-94 and Highway 239 in the Cayce community.