The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday

The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday.

This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City.

The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging from the We Miss Fairest of the Fair to the Fairest of the Fair.

The first day of the midway carnival will also open at 3:00, with a mud race at 7:00.

The week’s schedule includes shows and auctions in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, professional wrestling, a Journey tribute concert, the truck and tractor pull and the final night demolition derby.

Admission to the Obion County Fair will be $15 on Saturday’s opening day, $12 from Sunday thru Wednesday, and $15 for the final days of Thursday thru Saturday.

Nightly admission includes all rides on the midway.