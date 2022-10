The Obion County School System has announced their October “Student Spotlight” as Allie Taylor.

Allie is a senior at South Fulton High School.

She is a student who works hard in school, but is always helping out with any event.

Allie is a manager for several sports, and is loved and respected by faculty and peers.

She is one of the most dependable and respectful students in our school, and always willing to help her peers in any way.