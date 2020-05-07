Weakley County’s National Day of Prayer program is today at noon in the Veterans Park parking lot in Greenfield.

Greenfield First Pentecostal Church Pastor Wendell Jellison tells Thunderbolt Radio News there’s something powerful about a group of individuals joining in prayer.

Today’s prayer rally is a drive-in service due to the coronavirus, with several community leaders and guest speakers praying for the country, the county, the area’s youth, and for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally is expected to last about an hour.