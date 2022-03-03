The Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday

The Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser take place on Saturday night.

The event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and others to celebrate the winners, all of whom have deep roots in West Tennessee.

This years Discovery Award winners have been announced as Anita Kay Archer, of Jackson, Dr. Ron Kirkland, of Jackson, Jerry Reese, of Tiptonville, and retired Marine Lt. General John “Glad” Castellaw, of Crockett Mills.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Jennifer Horbelt, of WPSD, along with Emmy nominated singer, instrumentalist and songwriter, Terry Mike Jeffrey.

The event will take place from 6:00 until 9:00 at Discovery Park.