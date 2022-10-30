The Skyhawks Back in the Win Column

The No. 18 ranked University of Tennessee at Martin football team put up 517 yards of offense and forced seven turnovers en route to a 52-28 road victory at Southland Conference foe Houston Baptist.

The Skyhawks ran for 346 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Zak Wallace had 15 carries for 155 yards and four touchdowns.

The Skyhawks will return home for their next matchup, taking on Kennesaw State on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is scheduled for Noon and you can hear the broadcast on WCMT.