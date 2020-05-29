The University of Tennessee-Martin has announced the return of students to classes.

Students attending fall semester classes will begin on August 17th, and will finish by Thanksgiving.

The condensed semester will offer a combination of in-person and online classes and minimize travel to and from the main campus and five centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

In addition to the earlier start date of August 17th, the semester will include classes on Labor Day and no Fall break.

Classes will end on November 24th and final exams will be held the week following Thanksgiving.

A study day for final exams will be observed Monday, Nov. 30, followed by online exams to close the semester.

Students will not return to the main campus or centers following the Thanksgiving holiday.

On May 6th, UT President Randy Boyd announced that all University of Tennessee campuses would reopen with in-person classes this fall, after transitioning to online classes in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.