The University of Tennessee-Martin Kicks Off Capital Gain Campaign

The University of Tennessee-Martin has kicked off their fourth capital campaign.

The campaign, called “RISE”, has an announced fundraising goal of $175-million dollars.

The university recently completed the “Prepare for Takeoff” five-year strategic plan, which was instrumental in the planning of this endeavor.

Reports said more than 600 administrators, faculty, staff, alumni, students, and members of surrounding communities took part in the planning process.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said the capital campaign is the fourth in the school’s 121 year history.

Dr. Carver said the campaign serves the two purposes of achieving more successful outcomes for graduates, along with achieving more donations to the institution.