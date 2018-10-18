A current contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” performs Friday night at UT Martin.

Keith Paluso, from Atoka, is a 2012 UTM graduate with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He’s been working as a Tennessee Park Ranger since graduation.

Paluso recently auditioned for Season 15 of “The Voice” and is competing on Blake Shelton’s team.

Keith Paluso will be performing in the UT Martin Watkins Auditorium Friday night at 7:00.

Tickets go on sale at 6:00 and the doors open at 6:30.

General admission tickets are $5 each, and UTM students will be admitted free of charge with a valid student ID.

Seating is first-come, first-served, and admission is limited to the first 500 people.

