The “Voice of the Racers” Steps Away from Murray State Basketball

After 32 years of broadcasting Murray State University sports, Neal Bradley has announced his plans to step back his work as the “Voice of the Racers”.

In the Fall of this year, Bradley will continue to call Racer football games, but is stepping down from men’s basketball after more that 1,000 games.

Reports said Bradley announced the decision to Director of Athletics Nico Yantko following the Missouri Valley Tournament.

Bradley stated his desire to cut back on travel to spend more time with his family.

During his career of calling Racers basketball games, Bradley has been part of 17 OVC regular season championships, 13 OVC tournament titles, the opening of the CFSB Center, and the careers of NBA players Isaiah Cannan, Cameron Payne and Ja Morant.

Bradley was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame-Distinction Wing in 2018.