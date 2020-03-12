The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame has announced that the “Voice of the Tennessee Titans” Mike Keith, will be inducted as a member of the Class of 2020.

The Franklin native began his broadcasting career in 1987, when he worked as a student for the University of Tennessee’s “Vol Radio Network”.

Keith began working for the Titans in 1996, and in 1999 became the play-by-play announcer.

With his induction, Keith will join a group of legendary broadcasters in the Hall of Fame, that includes George Klein, Wink Martindale, and Ralph Emory, along with Tennessee Vols broadcasters John Ward and Bobby Denton.

Following the announcement, Keith reacted to taking his place in the Hall of Fame.

Ceremonies will take place in Murfreesboro on August 15th.