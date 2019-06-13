A former contestant on the popular television show, “The Voice”, and newest member of the group, Blood, Sweat and Tears, will perform tonight at Discovery Park of America.

Keith Paluso will headline Thursday nights “Rhythm on the Rails”, which will also feature Chad Karnes and the Missing Fifth.

Gates will open at 5:00, with music starting at 7:00.

Admission for Discovery Park members is free, with a $5.00 charge for non-members.

Those attending are reminded to bring their chairs, with food available at the park.