Fans of the popular NBC television show “The Voice” can visit with one of this years stars in Union City.

Reagan Strange, who has made the Final 8 under coach Adam Levine, will be downtown at Jo Ann’s Friday at noon.

The 14-year old singer from Memphis is preparing for some upcoming shows in New York, and is getting prepared for the trip.

Fans who would like to meet with “The Voice” star are invited to her appearance.