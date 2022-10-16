The Vols Push Back The Tide

The Tennessee Volunteers -Chase McGrath- made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama Saturday evening.

As soon as the kick went through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the first time the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide to end a15 game losing streak to Bama.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner.

Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, new goal posts will have to be installed for Tennessee’s next game. Vol fans pulled down the “up-rights” in their celebration. The Tennessee will host UT Martin next week.