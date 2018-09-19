The Tennessee Volunteers have released their 2019 football schedule, with eight games being held on Rocky Top. The 2019 season will start a day earlier than this current season when the Vols host Georgia State on August 31st.

Tennessee will host the Cougars of BYU the next week, followed by the Chattanooga Mocs. Then SEC play gets kicked off in Florida on Sept. 21st.

The Vols have two bye weeks in 2019, and they’ll need both of them with the first one coming the week before Tennessee hosts Georgia, then Mississippi State, and then makes the trip to Alabama. They’ll be back in Knoxville for two weeks when they take on South Carolina and UAB, then they travel to Kentucky to face off against the Wildcats before their second bye week.

The Volunteers will finish off the 2019 campaign when they travel to Missouri and then back to Knoxville for the season finale against the in-state-rival Vanderbilt Commodores.

As for the here and now, Tennessee will host Florida this Saturday, in the first matchup since the Gators’ game-winning Hail Mary last season. Kickoff is set for 6:00, airtime 4:30 on Star 95.1.

