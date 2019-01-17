Union City police are investigating the theft of restaurant equipment valued at approximately $17,500.

Police reports said Ralph Adams, of Union City, came to the police department to report the theft of kitchen equipment from the former Hops and Barley building that he own on South Ury Street.

The business was closed at that location due to a fire.

Adams said the theft occurred sometime between December the 8th and 22nd, and included a custom built stainless steel serving unit, with heated and cool food wells, and custom stainless steel vent hood with roof vent, duct work and stainless fire suppression walls.

The police report said an employee did see three white males on the parking lot around December 8th, that were in an F250 or F350 pickup truck, with a white van also on the parking lot at the time.

The employee reportedly questioned the unidentified individuals, who said they were waiting on a ride.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.