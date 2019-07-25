Multiple law enforcement agencies are seeking information concerning the theft of firearms in Dyersburg.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Dyersburg Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are offering a reward for information in the theft of firearms from Cypress Creek Outdoors, a federal firearm licensee.

Last Saturday, Cypress Creek Outdoors was burglarized of at least seven firearms, with an inventory being conducted.

ATF and National Shooting Sports is offering a combined reward for the amount of up to $3,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF or Dyersburg Police Department.