A warrant has been issued for a Union City man in connection with the theft of lottery tickets.

Union City police reports said an officer was dispatched to Huck’s convenience store, just before 11:00 on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, the store manager said a black male took the tickets while the cashier was not looking, and placed them under his shirt.

The tickets stolen were described as costing $30 each.

An investigation identified the suspect as 50 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew, of 619 North Division Street.

A warrant for theft under $1,000 has been issued in the case.