A Union City man was arrested for stealing donation and candy money from a Union City restaurant.

Police reports said officers responded to Los Portales, on West Reelfoot Avenue, where manager Jennifer Camarena showed video of a person stealing collected money for St. Jude and money in a candy box.

The person then leaves the restaurant on a red scooter.

Reports said 48 year old Stacy Lynn McEwen was later taken into custody and charged with theft.

Stacy told officers he took $30 from the business, which he had already spent.