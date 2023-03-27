March 27, 2023
Therapy dogs visit Martin Kiwanis Club

Steve Lemond, Kiwanis treasurer, presented Shannon Deal and Miss Doc and Dolly (front row) with a certificate of appreciation showing that a donation has been made in their honor to Martin Public Library.

Dolly and Miss Doc, Bernedoodle puppies still in training and new to the staff at UT Martin’s Student Health and Counseling Services, warmed the hearts of all attending the March 22 Kiwanis meeting.

Director of Student Health and Counseling Shannon Deal introduced the therapy dogs to the group and explained that the dogs will help in offering a positive approach in supporting students’ health.

Charlie Deal (front) assisted Shannon Deal (behind Charlie) in the presentation for Kiwanis. Also in the picture is Danelle Fabianich, Kiwanis program chair for March, who arranged for the presentation.

“When the dogs have on their vests,” she said, “they know they are working.”

The dogs, who help break down barriers in communication, have a place in the office on Lee Street and can often be greeted on campus as they take daily walks with Student Health staff members.

(submitted by Anna Clark, Martin Kiwanis Club)

