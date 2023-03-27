Therapy dogs visit Martin Kiwanis Club

Dolly and Miss Doc, Bernedoodle puppies still in training and new to the staff at UT Martin’s Student Health and Counseling Services, warmed the hearts of all attending the March 22 Kiwanis meeting.

Director of Student Health and Counseling Shannon Deal introduced the therapy dogs to the group and explained that the dogs will help in offering a positive approach in supporting students’ health.

“When the dogs have on their vests,” she said, “they know they are working.”

The dogs, who help break down barriers in communication, have a place in the office on Lee Street and can often be greeted on campus as they take daily walks with Student Health staff members.

(submitted by Anna Clark, Martin Kiwanis Club)