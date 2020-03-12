The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the recovery of a third body from the Tennessee River, believed to be one of the missing Obion County boaters.

The Hardin County Fire Department recovered the third unidentified body this morning at 7:00 near the Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification.

The body was recovered within the same area as the two previous bodies.

Hardin County has now suspended search and recovery operations pending results from the Medical Examiner’s office.