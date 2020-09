The last of three escapees from the Dyer County Jail has been captured in Illinois.

U.S. Marshals took Michael Bolden into custody in Rock Island, Illinois Friday night.

Rock Island is 200 miles west of Chicago.

Last Sunday morning, Bolden, along with Jashawn Branch and Antoine Thomas, overpowered and injured a correctional officer and escaped over a 16-foot razor-wire fence.

Branch was captured about 30 minutes after the escape and Thomas was captured in Dyersburg the following day.