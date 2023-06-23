Third finalist for UTM chancellor position to participate in public forum Tuesday

UT Martin will host the third finalist for its chancellor position in a campus public forum Tuesday.

University of Central Missouri provost and vice president for academic affairs Phillip Bridgmon will meet with faculty, staff, students and key community leaders and participate in a public forum session Tuesday at 11:15 in the Watkins Auditorium in the Boling University Center.

The forum is open to the public.

The other two finalists are UT Chattanooga vice chancellor Yancy Freeman and UT Martin interim chancellor Dr. Phillip Cavalier.

UT President Randy Boyd will present his recommended candidate to the UT Board of Trustees for approval next month.